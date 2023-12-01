Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: One-year-old female Springer Spaniel

It’s Furry Friend Friday so that means it is time to meet this week’s adoptable pet.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST
Roy Rodrick with Lawton Animal Welfare brought along a one-year-old female Springer Spaniel to the studio. Rodrick said the Spaniel is ready to be adopted and she shouldn’t get much bigger than what she already is.

Other than the adorable pet, 7News anchor Tarra Bates and Rodrick spoke about the mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs in 14 states. Rodrick said while it does not appear that it has started to affect Oklahoma, Lawton Animal Welfare will notify the community if it does appear.

The pair also spoke about the “Santa Paws” event that is currently taking place until Dec. 8.

To learn about all that and much more, watch the segment above!

