Furry Friend Friday: One-year-old female Springer Spaniel

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday so that means it is time to meet this week’s adoptable pet.

Roy Rodrick with Lawton Animal Welfare brought along a one-year-old female Springer Spaniel to the studio. Rodrick said the Spaniel is ready to be adopted and she shouldn’t get much bigger than what she already is.

Other than the adorable pet, 7News anchor Tarra Bates and Rodrick spoke about the mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs in 14 states. Rodrick said while it does not appear that it has started to affect Oklahoma, Lawton Animal Welfare will notify the community if it does appear.

The pair also spoke about the “Santa Paws” event that is currently taking place until Dec. 8.

To learn about all that and much more, watch the segment above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.