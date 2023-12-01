Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce puts together holiday care packages for soldiers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hundreds of soldiers deployed abroad will soon be the recipient of an early Christmas gift in the form of their very own care package.

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has put together care packages for soldiers every year.

In 2022, they sent them out to at least 80 soldiers. this year, that number skyrocketed to 450.

Inside the care packages, soldiers will find several different goodies like lip balm, word search games and even snacks.

This year, five different schools pitched in to write a customized Christmas card, that one of the lead organizers, Military Affairs Vice Chair for the Lawton Fort-Sill Chamber of Commerce, Janie Billingsley, says brings smiles each and every year.

“They’re really funny, I think the soldiers are really going to enjoy them,” said Billingsley. “And what’s interesting is that I’ve talked to soldiers who had received children’s cards over the years when they were deployed; is that they saved them. And they still go back, or put them on their mantle, or bring them back out and they’ll read those.. it’s just a little bit of home that we can send over to them.”

Billingsley said she hopes to expand the program to cover more than just holidays.

If you’d like to donate items, you can drop off individually packaged items at the Chamber of Commerce.

