Pet of The Week

New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants

Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - New details in a massive Jefferson County marijuana bust that took place on Nov. 29.

A Duncan woman could face life in prison for the alleged manufacture and trafficking of marijuana.

Four people are now in jail in connection to the bust, however, 7News is not naming three of them because formal charges have not yet been filed.

Court documents allege Amy Dillard was the “straw owner” of a marijuana grow in Ringling, where it’s believed the operation was being used for black market activities.

Documents state Dillard reported only 500 plants to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, but investigators say they seized more than 2,400 plants, well over the 1000 plant threshold for the charge of the aggravated manufacture of a controlled and dangerous substance.

OBN previously told us they seized 50 lbs of marijuana, however, court documents allege authorities seized nearly 900 lbs of the flower, trim and shake.

Dillard faces between 40 years and life in prison if convicted on all counts.

