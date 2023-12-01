Salvation Army of Lawton hosts ‘Bridges Out of Poverty’ program

Expert Connections
By Johnathan Lewis and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Six people graduating from the Salvation Army of Lawton’s “Bridges Out Of Poverty” program, will tell you getting a hand-up beats a hand-out anytime.

The program, which assists individuals who want to break the cycle of poverty. engages students in the process of learning budgeting, applying for work and finding resources.

Major Raymond N. Pruitt, The Salvation Army’s Lawton Corps Officer, says The Salvation Army is the only agency conducting this course in the area. He says the goal is to put tools in the hands of those who are willing.

“Most of our alumni are able to gain traction,” says Pruitt. “It’s not an overnight fix, it’s not a genie in a bottle, but most of our folks are able to gain traction and become gainfully employed and be on the road to success.”

Pruitt says the program has two sessions a year, twelve weeks long each, but it’s not one-and-done. Graduates can come back for a refresher course and get continued assistance along the journey.

