Pet of The Week

Share Your Christmas kicks off with Salvation Army

7News team teaming up with Salvation army for Share Your Christmas
Share your Christmas kick off with Salvation army
By Anthony Winn
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Share your Christmas will be held thursday December 7th. KSWO will be teaming up with multiple charitable organizations including the Salvation Army

You can help the Salvation army by donating items such as non-perishable food items, clothes and toys. It’s just one way the organization is assisting those in need.

“We have over 700 local children who have qualified to be on our angel tree.” says Major Raymond Pruitt. “We are raising funds that we will use now at Christmas and through out the year to serve the community. 80 cents of every dollar given to Salvation army goes directly to community services.” he continued.

But the giving extends beyond the holidays. The Salvation Army’s impact is felt year-round.

“Our shelter this year has provided four thousand five hundred and seventy-one nights of shelter and with that came twenty thousand seven hundred and twenty-seven meals.” says Major Pruitt. “We provided one thousand seven hundred and ninety food orders, that’s boxes of food and those are set to last someone four to five days” Major Pruitt says.

You can donate at all three Walmart locations in Lawton. The 7News team will be there to collect donations from 7a.m. to 7p.m. next Thursday.

