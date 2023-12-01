Warmer conditions heading into the weekend | 12/1AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to yesterdays cold front, temperatures this morning are ranging from 10 to nearly 20 degrees colder than yesterday morning. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the mid 50s for almost everyone. Skies will be partly cloudy with light north to south winds. Overnight temperatures will drop to near freezing under partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine and clouds mixed for tomorrow with warmer conditions during the afternoon. Look for highs in the mid 60s and west winds at 10 to 15mph. Upper 20s on Sunday morning with clear skies. Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with highs staying in the mid 60s. West winds for a majority of the day at 10 to 15mph. Later in the evening a cold front will move in. North winds following the frontal passage with wind gusts in the upper 20s. No precipitation is expected.

We’ll ‘cool’ to the low 60s by Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies and light north to south winds. Mid 60s for the middle of next week with highs reaching the 70s by Thursday and Friday. A ridge of high pressure keeps our weather conditions not only warmer than average but also dry.

Have a great weekend! -LW

