Pet of The Week

‘We learn from our past’: Comanche Nation celebrates annual Elders Day

The Comanche Nation continued its annual tradition of honoring its Elder members.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation continued its annual tradition of honoring its Elder members.

The 2023 Elders Day event was held Friday morning at the Great Plains Coliseum.

There, tribal Elders were treated to a warm meal and live entertainment, all while connecting with friends and family from across the area. The event also hosted several Comanche Nation vendors, who brought plenty of items.

Organizers say this annual event, which has been going on for more than a decade, is a vital one for the tribe.

“It’s a way to show our appreciation for our Elders because we learn from our past,” says Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Wommavovah. “They hold our culture and our future with what they have to teach us. Not just us, but our young people. So, we put them on a pedestal, that’s why they’re our number one priority.”

In addition to the food and entertainment, Elders were also issued a $1,000 payment from the tribe, made possible thanks to a partnership with City National Bank.

