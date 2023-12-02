Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Early morning showers and above average temps | 12/02 AM

Showers are possible this morning, and temperatures will climb above average into the 60s.
By Dylan Strilko
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! If you plan to head out the door this morning, be mindful on the roads. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of western and northern Oklahoma until 9 AM. A Dense Fog Advisory is also in effect across southwest Oklahoma until 9 AM. Potential exists for visibility to be reduced to less than a mile in some locations. Although widespread fog is unlikely, enough moisture is in the air to generate at least patchy fog areas, and ice deposition is possible where temperatures are lower. As temperatures warm above freezing by mid-morning, fog should decrease across the area.

Currently, showers are beginning to spread east and northeast across parts of west Texas. Although much of this will be considered Virga, which is essentially rain evaporating before it hits the ground, some precipitation should reach the ground with at least some places seeing measurable rain.

Breezy southeast winds will shift out of the west by early afternoon. Tonight, skies will remain clear, and winds will stay light, by early Sunday morning, temperatures will level out around freezing. Tomorrow, cloud cover will remain minimal throughout the day. Gusty winds will pick up ahead of another cold front late Sunday night. Temperatures will stay above average Sunday afternoon, topping off in the mid 60s. The cold front Sunday night will be enough to cool temperatures off, but a gradual warming trend is forecasted this week. By next weekend, temperatures should reach the 70s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-7News Student Meteorologist Dylan Strilko

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After speculation on social media, Casey’s has confirmed that they have purchased formerly...
Casey’s acquires EZ-GO convenience stores
Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display...
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
A spokesperson with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed with 7News today that...
OSBI investigating Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office employee
Coyante Williams' 2021 mugshot
Coyante Williams, Lawton man convicted of 2021 murder, sentenced
Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker dives into the upcoming pattern and how it will impact...
Winter Weather Outlook: Lexie Walker’s winter forecast for Texoma
Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker dives into the upcoming pattern and how it will impact...
Winter Weather Outlook: Lexie Walker’s winter forecast for Texoma
Above average temperatures heading into the first week of December | 12/1 PM
Above average temperatures heading into the first week of December | 12/1 PM
Above average temperatures heading into the first week of December | 12/1 PM
Above average temperatures heading into the first week of December | 12/1 PM