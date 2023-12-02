Early morning showers and above average temps | 12/02 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! If you plan to head out the door this morning, be mindful on the roads. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of western and northern Oklahoma until 9 AM. A Dense Fog Advisory is also in effect across southwest Oklahoma until 9 AM. Potential exists for visibility to be reduced to less than a mile in some locations. Although widespread fog is unlikely, enough moisture is in the air to generate at least patchy fog areas, and ice deposition is possible where temperatures are lower. As temperatures warm above freezing by mid-morning, fog should decrease across the area.

Currently, showers are beginning to spread east and northeast across parts of west Texas. Although much of this will be considered Virga, which is essentially rain evaporating before it hits the ground, some precipitation should reach the ground with at least some places seeing measurable rain.

Breezy southeast winds will shift out of the west by early afternoon. Tonight, skies will remain clear, and winds will stay light, by early Sunday morning, temperatures will level out around freezing. Tomorrow, cloud cover will remain minimal throughout the day. Gusty winds will pick up ahead of another cold front late Sunday night. Temperatures will stay above average Sunday afternoon, topping off in the mid 60s. The cold front Sunday night will be enough to cool temperatures off, but a gradual warming trend is forecasted this week. By next weekend, temperatures should reach the 70s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-7News Student Meteorologist Dylan Strilko

