Refinery recap: Lawton community prepares for second Westwin town hall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People concerned with the incoming Cobalt and Nickel refinery will have another opportunity to share their apprehensions in a second town hall on Monday, December 4.

The idea behind the refinery coming to Lawton first came up in August of 2022 under the name “Blue Braveheart Project”. It was brought up again by the city later in December with officials calling it the biggest change of the year.

“We’re being looked at by really large industrial prospects: Project Blue Braveheart. They have the potential to bring over 2,000 jobs to our community,” said Caitlin Gatlin, the Communications Manager for the City of Lawton.

This project was unveiled as the Cobalt and Nickel refinery under Westwin Elements, a Delaware-based company, during a special city council meeting in February 2023.

It was stated the company would have to show financial commitment by raising $126 million, with the city putting up $10 million.

Immediately, citizens shared worries about the company.

“Westwin Elements does not have mining or refinery experience,” said one resident during the council meeting.

“I agree big business needs to come to Lawton, I am all for that, but are we willing to sell our soul out to a company that looks good on the surface, but have not thoroughly researched,” another resident said.

The Executive Director of the Lawton Economic Development Authority tried to give some relief saying Westwin wasn’t doing this alone.

“The company Westwin Elements is only about a year old, but the process real refining brains behind this is a company called CVMR, and they’ve been in business for 30 years, and they have 30 patents on this refinement process,” stated Executive Director Richard Rogalski.

Unfortunately, that didn’t hold up for long. It was later found out the two companies parted ways in the same month City Council approved the project.

Westwin officials told 7News that when this happened, they switched tactics and went with an in-house engineering team comprised of multiple people who’ve worked around the globe on similar projects.

However, this wasn’t the only change announced since the initial council meeting.

On August 16, City Council amended the original terms with Westwin, where they authorized a pilot plant to be built instead of the full-scale facility.

“Instead of going all in and building a big plant all at once, they’re gonna start off with doing a pilot plant,” said Brad Cooksey, the President of Lawton Economic Development Corporation. “That’s going to allow them to do some things like getting a bank feasibility study, which will allow them then to go get more money and more grants and things of that nature.”

According to officials this pilot plant would focus on Nickel refining, and bring in just over 80 jobs instead of the original 2,000.

Six days later on August 22, Westwin broke ground on the facility in the West Side Industrial Park.

In an interview with Westwin CEO KaLeigh Long, she said they chose Lawton because the city fought for them, and offered a lot more than $10 million.

“Lawton offered up an incentive package totaling $24 million, which is extraordinary for a municipality,” Long said. “This is a town that I personally want to invest in in the way they’ve invested in us.”

After things started to officially take off, citizens grew even more concerned over safety.

In efforts to calm the community’s nerves, city officials and some of the Westwin team held their first town hall, open for the public to come and ask questions.

However, after the nearly three-hour expo, people said they were left with more questions.

“I would call it adequate at a start, a lot of the concerns I’ve seen appear mainly to be lack of documentation even if this is proven technology, no one here really understands it,” said one town hall attendee.

“I think it was transparent a lot, but I do also think we need another town hall meeting because there were a lot of questions that could not be asked or clarified,” said another attendee.

Officials with Westwin said all of the questions were a good sign, showing them the community cares.

“The fact that they care and ask so many questions is a sign that Westwin is exactly where it should be,” said Xavier Wong, VP of Technologies. “We want to be in a community that’s involved and energetic and that’s what we saw here tonight at the town hall.”

The community cares so much they started a Facebook group called “Comanche County Citizens Against Westwin Elements”. They told 7News their goal is to keep the citizens informed.

“There’s enough concerned citizens in Lawton for them to at least slow down and re-examine the ecological issues and the economic issues.”

“The people that are putting this into motion, we cannot vote for them.”

“The hazard of it is not enough to see if it’ll work.”

The town hall will be held at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium Monday, December 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city is asking questions are emailed beforehand to: inquiries@westwinelements.com

There will be someone there to relay “day-of” questions.

