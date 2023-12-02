Winter Weather Outlook: Lexie Walker’s winter forecast for Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today kicks off meteorological winter and while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is forecasting a wetter winter but with near-average temperatures across Texoma, Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker has a full breakdown of what you can expect this winter keeping you prepared and safe for the months ahead.

Meteorological winter versus astronomical winter

Meteorological winter is based on the annual temperature cycle and defined as the months of December, January and February. Astronomical winter (December 21, 2023 - March 19, 2024) is based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun.

Climatology over the next 3 months

December: average monthly high temperature 54° | average monthly morning temperature 29° | average monthly rainfall 1.46″

January: average monthly high temperature 54° | average monthly morning temperature 27° | average monthly rainfall 1.04″

February: average monthly high temperature 58° | average monthly morning temperature 32° | average monthly rainfall 0.89″

Average snowfall from December through February is typically 2.30 inches.

The pattern

In a report back on June 8, 2023, the NOAA CPC declared El Niño conditions were present.

What is El Niño? During normal conditions, trade winds blow west along the equator taking warm water from South America towards Asia. During El Niño that warm water is pushed back east off the west coast of the Americas.

El Niño typically causes the Pacific jet stream to move south. The image below is how El Niño impacts the lower-48 of the United States.

El Niño Explained (KSWO)

How does El Niño impact the winter months?

In a typical El Niño pattern there are limited snowfall impacts to Oklahoma and Texas. There are warmer sea surface temperatures in the western Pacific and in the Gulf of Mexico. The active storm track does lead to above-average precipitation, especially along the Gulf Coast. The active pattern also promotes the lifting of Gulf moisture northward-- favorable for warm noses in the atmosphere. This means warm air near/at the surface which leads to mixed precipitation types rather than just snow. The image below is how the setup is during an El Niño winter.

Winter El Niño Setup (KSWO)

Forecast temperatures & precipitation

As far as the forecast goes, I’m leaning towards cooler temperatures but above-average precipitation for the winter months. Let’s hope some of the additional precipitation helps with the ongoing drought!

With all of this said, winter precipitation forecasts are very tricky and are not typically predictable more than a week in advance. A lot of things change so here’s a rough outline of what the First Alert Weather Team looks for while forecasting.

Winter Weather Forecast (KSWO)

- Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker

