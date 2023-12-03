Above average temperatures will return this upcoming week | 12/2 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight we will be dipping down into the lower 30s and some areas will see upper 20s. These temperatures will last throughout the early morning hours, but once we see that sunrise we should continue to warm up. We will eventually hit a high of 65 degrees and have light winds coming out of the west at 5 to 15 mph. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Sunday evening, we should see a front push through the evening and this will drop the highs a few degrees. These 50 degree temps won’t last though because the 60s will return on Tuesday. Sunny skies are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, we could see highs in the low 70s due to the southwesterly winds. The lows overnight will be drastically different and will drop into the mid 40s. We have a chance of seeing another cool down the following weekend, but since we are still about a week out these temperatures could change.

Happy Holidays!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

