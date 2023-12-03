Despite a cold front tonight, above average temperatures and lots of sun is in the forecast | 12/03 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Sunday morning Texoma! We are in for another foggy start to the day. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Stephens, Jefferson, and Cotton counties in eastern Texoma until 9 AM this morning. Although widespread fog is not likely, patchy areas of dense fog are possible and currently ongoing across the advised areas. Due to near freezing temperatures, the potential exists for slick spots on bridges with ice formation from the fog. Luckily, the fog is expected to burn off after sunrise as temperatures warm the surface.

We are walking on sunshine for today’s forecast, and that looks to be the trend for the upcoming week as well. Today, winds will be breezy out of the southwest ahead of an incoming cold front later this afternoon. By the evening, winds will quickly die down for a calm and quiet night. Tonight’s cold front is nothing major for Texoma, and temperatures are expected to continue above average for the upcoming week. A warming trend starts Tuesday, and will continue throughout the week. By Thursday, much of the region will likely hit or come close to the 70 degree mark. This will continue into Friday, where another cold front is expected Friday evening. With this front, the potential for precipitation exists. At this time, severe weather is not out of the question; however, it is not likely at this time. As we go throughout the week, weather models will start to paint a better picture as to what we can expect.

With all of that being said, enjoy your Sunday and have a great week!

-7News Student Meteorologist Dylan Strilko

