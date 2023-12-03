Expert Connections
Lawton man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.

38-year-old Charles Raymond French was charged with production and possession of child pornography back in October.

He was arrested in September after authorities linked him to a messenger account which shared several pornographic photos and videos involving a prepubescent minor.

In Friday’s plea hearing, French admitted to using a minor to engage in sexually explicit way to later produce that material.

French will receive no less than 15 years in federal prison at sentencing, and also faces a $250,000 fine.

