Altus highway dedicated to former State Representative

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Former State Representative Howard Cotner will forever be engraved in history.

His friends and family were present Saturday to unveil a sign commemorating a highway named in his honor.

The dedication happened on the intersection of Highway 283 and Tamarack Road, in front of the Red River Federal Credit Union.

Howard Cotner served Altus and Jackson County as a State Representative in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for more than 26 years. Some may remember him as “Dean of the House.”

Howard was born in 1925 and passed away from a heart attack in 2011.

