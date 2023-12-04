Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Annual boat launch permits for Lake Arbuckle now available online

Officials with the Chickasaw National Recreation Area have announced a new way for prospective boaters to get their documentation.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Chickasaw National Recreation Area have announced a new way for prospective boaters to get their documentation. Annual boat launch permits for 2024 are now available online.

Those permits cover a year’s worth of unlimited launches from all Lake Arbuckle boat ramps, all for the standard $30 fee. Permits ordered online will be delivered within seven to 10 days.

Meanwhile, one and two day permits can still be printed out in-person at the boat ramps.

You can get your permits online here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Lawton man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants
Westwin Elements holds town hall for Lawton community to share concerns.
Refinery recap: Lawton community prepares for second Westwin town hall
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

Fort Sill’s ‘Toys for Kids’ program opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
Fort Sill’s ‘Toys for Kids’ program opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library’s winter holiday events
Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library’s winter holiday events
Arvest Foundation donates thousands to Lawton’s Holiday in the Park
Arvest Foundation donates thousands to Lawton’s Holiday in the Park
The Comanche Nation continued its annual tradition of honoring its Elder members.
‘We learn from our past’: Comanche Nation celebrates annual Elders Day