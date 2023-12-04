Annual boat launch permits for Lake Arbuckle now available online

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Chickasaw National Recreation Area have announced a new way for prospective boaters to get their documentation. Annual boat launch permits for 2024 are now available online.

Those permits cover a year’s worth of unlimited launches from all Lake Arbuckle boat ramps, all for the standard $30 fee. Permits ordered online will be delivered within seven to 10 days.

Meanwhile, one and two day permits can still be printed out in-person at the boat ramps.

You can get your permits online here.

