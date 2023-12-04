Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library’s winter holiday events

Expert Connections
It’s the first Monday of December which means we’re catching up with all the great things the Lawton Public Library is doing and has planned.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Justin Allen Rose and Tarra Bates
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s the first Monday of December which means we’re catching up with all the great things the Lawton Public Library is doing and has planned, especially with the holidays around the corner.

Tanya Organ, the library’s Community Engagement Librarian, joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates to discuss events that the library has coming up in the very near future.

One of those events being put on by the library is the Introduction to Cricut event. This event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 6. To register for this event you can email libraryevents@lawtonok.gov or call 580-581-3450.

The pair also talked about the library’s craft at the Holiday in the Park event. Christmas crafters of all ages are invited to craft with the Lawton Public Library at Elmer Thomas Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The duo also discussed the library’s Winter Clothing Drive and their Cinnamon Ornament Decorating event. To learn about those events and a whole lot more, watch the conversation above!

