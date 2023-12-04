Cooler temperatures today, mid 70s for highs by Thursday | 12/4AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High temperatures yesterday reached the 70s for places like Altus, Frederick, Wichita Falls and the mid to upper 60s for Lawton and Duncan. Compared to yesterday, toady will be cooler thanks to a cold front that has pushed through the area. High temperatures will warm into the low 60s for nearly all locations by this afternoon. Still slightly above average for this time of year (current average is 57° for Lawton, 58° for Wichita Falls). Winds are currently out of the north but they’ll shift towards the south by lunchtime today.

Later tonight, another weak front will move in shifting winds back to the north by daybreak tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly clear skies. No significant cold air is expected with the front tomorrow as highs for Tuesday will be very similar to today. Many will warm into the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. North winds at 5 to 15mph.

A strong ridge of high pressure sets up to our west resulting in no rain, south winds and warm temperatures for the week ahead. Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

Happening this Thursday is our annual “Share Your Christmas” event! 7NEWS is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army as well as the Lawton Food Bank. We’ll be taking donations from 7am-7pm at the Walmart’s on Sheridan Road, Quanah Parker as well as the Neighborhood Market on 38th and Lee! The weather will be warm but perfect to help those in need this Holiday season. Temperatures to start the day Thursday will be in the mid 40s with afternoon highs around 75 degrees! It’ll be a breezy day with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Look for wind gusts in the low 30s.

By Friday, high temperatures will stay above-average but not as warm as Thursday. We’ll see the low 70s with partly cloudy conditions. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph. Our next cold front will push south Friday night bringing much cooler (actually near-average for early December normals) air into the weekend. Highs will drop into the mid 50s for Saturday with the low 50s Sunday. There’s a possibility that rain could fall with the system on Saturday but how much moisture will be overhead is the big question.

Behind the front, expect very windy conditions. Northwest winds at 15 to 25mph Saturday all day long with wind gusts in the mid 30s. Skies on Sunday will be mostly sunny with northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Expected wind gusts in the low 20s.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

