Fort Sill’s ‘Toys for Kids’ program opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Toys for Kids program opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, Dec. 4, with Santa Claus being the guest of honor.

The program is managed by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation on post and it began in 2010 to help soldiers and their families who may be struggling financially during the holiday season.

It’s set up for active duty personnel ranks E-4 and below who have minor children.

“As you know, when it comes Christmas time, families of all ranks tend to have some financial constraints, so this really showcases the support we have from the Lawton community with the soldiers here on Fort Sill, in order to get some free gifts for the kids for Christmas,” Command Sergeant Major, William Pearson, said.

Each child will receive two toys through the program and participants need to be referred by their command channels. Donations to the program can be made at the Fort Sill Conference Center, Exchange Food Court, and Corvias Community Centers.

This program is going on from Dec. 4 though Dec. 8.

For more information, you can call 580-442-4329 or 580-442-3081.

