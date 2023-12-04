Expert Connections
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim

Steven J. Ronio was killed in a reckless driving accident 7 years ago
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
By Anthony Winn and Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The bridge at Sheridan Road and Rogers Lane was dedicated in memory of Steven J. Ronio, who was killed in a car crash 7 years ago.

The husband and father was killed in a reckless driving accident. He worked as construction worker for the City of Lawton.

Family and friends gathered together, sharing stories and memories to remember his life.

Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.

“It only takes one second for things to go south,” said Melissa Ronio. “My father was on his way home from Christmas vacation, and his life was taken in those short few seconds that it took for someone to make a really bad decision.”

That ceremony happened at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon. The bridge is back open at this time.

