Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton organizations partner for annual toy giveaway

The gifts included basketballs, skateboards, bicycles and more.
By Anthony Winn and Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mistletoe Lodge #31 and Mistletoe Chapter #77 hosted a Christmas Toy giveaway Saturday morning where families received gifts for their children.

The two organizations wrapped toys and presents donated by different organizations, including churches in the Lawton area.

Those gifts included basketballs, skateboards, bicycles and more.

The event’s coordinators say hosting the giveaway brings them both joy -- adding that all their efforts are to help support the community.

“It means everything, this is what we do. We are here for the community,” said Vanessa Barrett. “We do a lot of community service throughout the year... We look forward to this every year, we save up for it, start working on it in January all the way through.”

“Its a feeling of joy because you are putting smiles on kids faces that may or may not get anything for Christmas so at least we know they are getting something,” Charles Tillis said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants
Westwin Elements holds town hall for Lawton community to share concerns.
Refinery recap: Lawton community prepares for second Westwin town hall
Coyante Williams' 2021 mugshot
Coyante Williams, Lawton man convicted of 2021 murder, sentenced
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Lawton man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges
After speculation on social media, Casey’s has confirmed that they have purchased formerly...
Casey’s acquires EZ-GO convenience stores

Latest News

The gifts included basketballs, skateboards, bicycles and more.
Lawton organizations partner for annual toy giveaway
Pleasant temperatures for the start of the work week
Pleasant temperatures for the start of the work week | 12/3 PM
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim