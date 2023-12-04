Lawton organizations partner for annual toy giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mistletoe Lodge #31 and Mistletoe Chapter #77 hosted a Christmas Toy giveaway Saturday morning where families received gifts for their children.

The two organizations wrapped toys and presents donated by different organizations, including churches in the Lawton area.

Those gifts included basketballs, skateboards, bicycles and more.

The event’s coordinators say hosting the giveaway brings them both joy -- adding that all their efforts are to help support the community.

“It means everything, this is what we do. We are here for the community,” said Vanessa Barrett. “We do a lot of community service throughout the year... We look forward to this every year, we save up for it, start working on it in January all the way through.”

“Its a feeling of joy because you are putting smiles on kids faces that may or may not get anything for Christmas so at least we know they are getting something,” Charles Tillis said.

