Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A Charleston, South Carolina native celebrated his 103rd birthday Sunday with family and friends as they took turns sharing stories and sentiments about his long life.

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“You live long if you mind your own business!” he said.

Lawrence served as a master plumber and a maintenance supervisor for 40 years at the City of Charleston Housing Authority.

Family members said he continued to work after retirement until the age of 99 as a plumber for the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church.

They said he’s always been a hard worker and an advocate for his community.

As of now, he still loves to drive, cook, and do odd jobs around the house.

Copyright 2023 WCSC Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Lawton man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants
Westwin Elements holds town hall for Lawton community to share concerns.
Refinery recap: Lawton community prepares for second Westwin town hall
The dedication happened on the intersection of Highway 283 and Tamarack Road
Altus highway dedicated to former State Representative

Latest News

Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to...
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her father admitted to being a fugitive before dying
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake