Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation releases digital Route 66 guide, includes updated information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) has released an updated digital Route 66 Guide.

According to OTRD, the guide is to assist those traveling in finding different “gems” along the historic route.

OTRD says they are working to “modernize” its current collection of travel guides to be completely digital with the Route 66 Guide being the first to receive the upgrade.

In regards to digitizing the guides, OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt says:

Going digital with our specialty publications gives us an exciting opportunity to make our guides more interactive and update them more frequently so there’s always fresh content. We’re improving the user experience while also being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.”

The release from OTRD, states the guide will showcase new stops, old favorites, and detailed information about the different events and attractions throughout Route 66.

For those interested, OTRD says they will continue printing an annual travel and outdoor guide as well as the Route 66 Passport.

You can look at the guide or find more information on travel at TravelOK.com or by downloading the TravelOK app.

