Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation releases digital Route 66 guide, includes updated information

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) has released an updated digital Route 66...
The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) has released an updated digital Route 66 Guide.(Travel OK)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) has released an updated digital Route 66 Guide.

According to OTRD, the guide is to assist those traveling in finding different “gems” along the historic route.

OTRD says they are working to “modernize” its current collection of travel guides to be completely digital with the Route 66 Guide being the first to receive the upgrade.

In regards to digitizing the guides, OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt says:

The release from OTRD, states the guide will showcase new stops, old favorites, and detailed information about the different events and attractions throughout Route 66.

For those interested, OTRD says they will continue printing an annual travel and outdoor guide as well as the Route 66 Passport.

You can look at the guide or find more information on travel at TravelOK.com or by downloading the TravelOK app.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Lawton man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants
Westwin Elements holds town hall for Lawton community to share concerns.
Refinery recap: Lawton community prepares for second Westwin town hall
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
Housefire rekindles by Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

Alzheimer’s Logo
What we learned about Alzheimer’s in 2023
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
Housefire rekindles by Lake Lawtonka
A house fire rekindled this morning happened just off of Highway 58 near Lake Lawtonka,...
House Fire on Highway 58
A strong ridge of high pressure sets up to our west resulting in no rain, south winds and warm...
Cooler temperatures today, mid 70s for highs by Thursday | 12/4AM