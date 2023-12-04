Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pair of non-profits spread kindness to Bray Schools

A pair of nonprofits are working together to give back to the communities of Southwest Oklahoma.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of nonprofits are working together to give back to the communities of Southwest Oklahoma.

Life’s Hope and “4 Good Community” were at Bray Schools Monday, with two full trucks loaded with items.

There, students of all grades, from Pre-K to high school, were able to pick and take two gifts, one for them and one to give away.

The two organizations worked together with Amazon to make this possible and they were happy to spread some kindness to area students.

“The motive behind the agenda is just planting that seed of generosity, allowing kids the opportunity not only to select items for themselves but the power of giving,” said Jeff Kingrey, 4 Good Community President.

The groups plan to continue their mission of giving tomorrow with a visit to Empire Schools.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Lawton man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants
Westwin Elements holds town hall for Lawton community to share concerns.
Refinery recap: Lawton community prepares for second Westwin town hall
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

Fort Sill’s ‘Toys for Kids’ program opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
Fort Sill’s ‘Toys for Kids’ program opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
(Source: KEYC)
Annual boat launch permits for Lake Arbuckle now available online
Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library’s winter holiday events
Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library’s winter holiday events
The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) has released an updated digital Route 66...
Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation releases digital Route 66 guide, includes updated information