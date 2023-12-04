Pair of non-profits spread kindness to Bray Schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of nonprofits are working together to give back to the communities of Southwest Oklahoma.

Life’s Hope and “4 Good Community” were at Bray Schools Monday, with two full trucks loaded with items.

There, students of all grades, from Pre-K to high school, were able to pick and take two gifts, one for them and one to give away.

The two organizations worked together with Amazon to make this possible and they were happy to spread some kindness to area students.

“The motive behind the agenda is just planting that seed of generosity, allowing kids the opportunity not only to select items for themselves but the power of giving,” said Jeff Kingrey, 4 Good Community President.

The groups plan to continue their mission of giving tomorrow with a visit to Empire Schools.

