Pleasant temperatures for the start of the work week | 12/3 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday Texoma! Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! As we go into the evening hours temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. Some places could see temperatures in the upper 20s, so grab that jacket if you have an earlier start. You will be able to shed that jacket though because temperatures will get right back up into the 60s. There will be no shortage of sunshine this week and currently we don’t have any rain chances for this week.

These 60 degree temperatures will continue into the middle of the week, and by the time we reach Thursday we will be in the lower 70s. This is well above average for this time of year. The average highs for Texoma for this time of year is around 57 degrees. These temperatures won’t last though because a front will move through the area on Friday dropping those highs back into the upper 50s.

Have a great week!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.