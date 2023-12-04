Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rekindled Housefire by Lake Lawtonka

A house fire rekindled this morning happened just off of Highway 58 near Lake Lawtonka, resulting in a total loss.
By Kyle Weatherly and Korey Middleton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County home is a total loss after a fire broke out last night.

Fire crews were called out around 8:30 last night to just off of Highway 58 near Lake Lawtonka.

That fire rekindled this morning, and crews are hard at work to keep it from spreading.

There is currently no word on what caused the fire, but you can count on 7News to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Lawton man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges
Westwin Elements holds town hall for Lawton community to share concerns.
Refinery recap: Lawton community prepares for second Westwin town hall
Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
Coyante Williams' 2021 mugshot
Coyante Williams, Lawton man convicted of 2021 murder, sentenced

Latest News

A house fire rekindled this morning happened just off of Highway 58 near Lake Lawtonka,...
House Fire on Highway 58
A strong ridge of high pressure sets up to our west resulting in no rain, south winds and warm...
Cooler temperatures today, mid 70s for highs by Thursday | 12/4AM
The gifts included basketballs, skateboards, bicycles and more.
Lawton organizations partner for annual toy giveaway
The gifts included basketballs, skateboards, bicycles and more.
Lawton organizations partner for annual toy giveaway