Rekindled Housefire by Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County home is a total loss after a fire broke out last night.

Fire crews were called out around 8:30 last night to just off of Highway 58 near Lake Lawtonka.

That fire rekindled this morning, and crews are hard at work to keep it from spreading.

There is currently no word on what caused the fire, but you can count on 7News to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

