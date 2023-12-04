Expert Connections
What we learned about Alzheimer’s in 2023

By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year is a chance to advance our knowledge about diseases that cause heartache for so many. This year was no different for Alzheimer’s research.

In 2023, five significant discoveries were obtained:

1. There are now three newly approved treatments for Alzheimer’s, with a fourth on the way.

Most recently, in July 2023, the FDA granted additional approval for a treatment for cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s. The drug for this treatment is called Leqembi. In this same month, a company reported success with a treatment called, donanemab, that is supposed to slow cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s.

2. Blood tests for Alzheimer’s are coming soon, and could improve diagnosis and treatment.

This could help individuals prepare and lessen the impact of Alzheimer’s and give them help before it reaches a critical point. Once these tests are approved by the FDA, it could help identify Alzheimer’s with noninvasive and cost-effective options.

3. Hearing aids could slow cognitive decline for at-risk older adults.

Researchers found that older adults who had hearing loss, but used hearing aids for three years, cut their cognitive decline in half.

4. First-ever U.S. county-level Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates.

For the first time ever, county-level estimates were released at AAIC 2023. The county with the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s is Miami-Dade County, Florida with a 16.6% prevalence rate.

5. Chronic constipation is associated with poor cognitive function.

Researchers now believe that less frequent bowel movements are associated with significantly worse cognitive function. This leads some to believe gut health is very important for cognitive function.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association webpage here.

