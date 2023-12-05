7News team on hand to help wrap gifts for Fort Sill Toys for Kids

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The KSWO 7News team was on hand Monday to help wrap gifts during Fort Sill’s Toys for Kids drive.

All of those donations need to be wrapped for Santa to deliver to service member’s kids and we were more than happy to jump in with carefully preparing the festive wrap for the kids.

“It’s an art,” said 7News evening anchor, Tarra Bates. “It is an art that you just get into and you think what can I do to make this gift different than all the rest? Of course, we won’t talk about the fact that all of us at KSWO, we’re highly competitive people and so it has to be better!”

“It was so much fun, and well, mine was better if we’re being honest,” claimed Bates.

