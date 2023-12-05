Altus AFB opens new headquarters fire station

Expert Connections
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron held a grand opening for the Altus Air Force Base Headquarters Fire Station Monday.

According to the press release, the station cost over $21 million and is the product of 13 years of work from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) along with others on base and in the community.

The release goes on to state that the new headquarters will provide crash rescue services, firefighting equipment, a fire alarm system and an emergency communications sensor center. It will also include five vehicle bays capable of holding 10 firefighting vehicles to prevent outdoor wear.

Regarding the importance of the facility, one member said the following:

During the ceremony to commemorate the opening, the 97th AMW Commander, Col. Jeff Marshall said the following:

