Altus AFB opens new headquarters fire station

ALTUS AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron held a grand opening for the Altus Air Force Base Headquarters Fire Station Monday.

According to the press release, the station cost over $21 million and is the product of 13 years of work from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) along with others on base and in the community.

The release goes on to state that the new headquarters will provide crash rescue services, firefighting equipment, a fire alarm system and an emergency communications sensor center. It will also include five vehicle bays capable of holding 10 firefighting vehicles to prevent outdoor wear.

Regarding the importance of the facility, one member said the following:

The new facility is more energy efficient and will decrease maintenance and utility costs for the base. It secures the health and well-being of Altus AFB personnel and the local community for now and long into the future.

During the ceremony to commemorate the opening, the 97th AMW Commander, Col. Jeff Marshall said the following:

The teamwork we have here is one of a kind. Projects like this are not easy to do. It took tons of work by our dedicated civil engineer and contracting teams, the Army Corps of Engineers, and great support from local partners. That’s what makes us Mobility’s Hometown.

