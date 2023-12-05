Altus Grand Marshal rescinding leads to new award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus created some uproar on social media with one of their posts, that post rescinding a decision to select Dan Goodson the third as the Grand Marshall in the annual Christmas parade this year - however, it wasn’t their choice to begin with.

”First of all, there have been several changes in the city of people who were involved with this in the past, so some new people involved. Ultimately, what happened was some city employees met and determined who the recipient would be, made that decision, called a person at the chamber, said this is who we’ve chosen. The next thing you know it’s up on the facebook page and the city’s facebook page,” Gary Jones said.

There’s a procedure that the Chamber follows, which includes nominations and a vote on who will be selected for the position of parade Grand Marshall, but because of changes in staffing that procedure wasn’t followed.

”They had never been through the process before and the new leadership of the Chamber had not been through the process,” Jones said.

Goodson, who was notified he has been chosen for the position, says he understands that there are others who may qualify for the position, but does feel that he met the requirements of the position.

”To be honest with you, I feel like a lifetime achievement is a lifetime achievement, what you do over your lifetime. So, over my lifetime, thirty-six years, I thought I was pretty much being instrumental in my community as far as helping with it, giving back,” Dan Goodson III said.

While Goodson isn’t receiving the accolade of Grand Marshal of the Parade, he is receiving a first time ever award, the new Volunteer of the Year award. He says that he was told the Altus City Council will be meeting tomorrow to make the award official, which they intend to present to him if he accepts it.

“That’s an honor man, I’m very gracious, I’m very honored to be considered the Volunteer of the Year award. This is actually the first year they’re actually giving this award,” Goodson said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.