Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t forget to check your lottery ticket – you could be missing out on millions of dollars!

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million is set to expire next week.

State lottery officials say the Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

If no one claims the prize by Dec. 11, 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
Parents say they were notified hours after the crash and are upset a lack of communication.
Concerned LPS parents react to morning bus crash
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
The dedication happened on the intersection of Highway 283 and Tamarack Road
Altus highway dedicated to former State Representative

Latest News

A New York Times report details “glaring vulnerabilities” in America’s air traffic controller...
Report says air safety system is under such strain, crash is inevitable
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
These Taylor Swift and Beyoncé songs have the right CPR tempo
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks with Vice President Kamala Harris...
Vice President Harris breaks nearly 200-year-old record for Senate tiebreaker votes, casts her 32nd