Community Conversations: Cameron University honoring Dr. King’s legacy

By Kevin Haggenmiller, Justin Allen Rose and Tarra Bates
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is honoring the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Junior for their 40th straight year coming up in January, and they’re using that event to educate the public.

Retired campus minister for Cameron University Phil Jones, and Doctor Willie Smith who is on Cameron’s Martin Luther King Board, joined 7news anchor Tarra Bates in the studio for a conversation.

Many things were discussed during the conversation, including how Dr. King had an impact on Cameron, what events the organization is putting on in January, and why it is important to celebrate the life of Dr. King.

To learn about those topics and a whole lot more, watch the conversation above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

