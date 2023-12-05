Concerned LPS parents react to morning bus crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several parents of Lawton Public Schools students are upset with the district over what they feel is a lack of communication after a bus crash Monday morning.

Several students were sent to the hospital, and parents said they weren’t notified about the accident until hours after it happened.

It started with a voice message alerting parents their children were absent from school.

“I know she got on the bus,” said Jazmin Garilli when asked about her daughter. “I got a call from transportation stating they were in a minor fender-bender. Then after that I started hearing about children going to the hospital.”

Officials with Lawton Public Schools said a bus on its way to Pat Henry Elementary was hit by a car this morning. The district later released a statement saying it’s still an “active investigation”. Of the 33 kids on the bus, three were sent to the hospital for observation.

Garilli said several parents later took their kids to the hospital themselves, herself included. She and her friend, Joseph Howard said there were told paramedics were on scene this morning.

“But nobody checked the kids unless they had something physically wrong with them,” Howard said. “So if they were kind of sore looking, nothing was done.”

Garilli feels the incident was down-played.

”My oldest told me there were a couple children with broken bones. That doesn’t sound minor to me,” she said. “That really upset me because that means the school basically lied to me.”>

LPS said parents were first alerted by the Zonar MyView App, and later got personal calls from a bus barn supervisor and the school principal. Garilli confirmed this, but said it didn’t happen as quickly as she’d like.

”The girls generally get on to the bus about anywhere from 8:25 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., I didn’t get the automated call until 10 o’clock,” she explained. “Then it was maybe about an hour later, I got a call stating that they were in an accident.”

Howard also said this is the second incident involving his niece, though a Lawton Public Schools official said there is no record of that bus being in another accident.

