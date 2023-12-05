Expert Connections
Crash involving City of Walters dump truck sends drivers to hospital

Two people were hurt in a wreck just south of Lawton this morning, and at least one of them had to be flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COMANCHE Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were hurt in a wreck just south of Lawton this morning, Dec. 5, and at least one of them had to be flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The crash happened on Railroad and Coombs Road in Comanche County.

Troopers with Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a City of Walters dump truck was traveling south when it collided with the pick-up truck as it traveled west on Coombs. As far as what caused the wreck, troopers said the pick-up failed to yield to the dump truck. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The conditions of the parties involved are unknown at this time.

