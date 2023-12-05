Duncan’s new police chief officially sworn in

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department is under new leadership.

Major Brian Attaway was officially sworn in as the new DPD Police Chief during a ceremony with his friends and family on Monday, Dec. 4. Attaway has lived in Duncan for 25 years, and has been with Duncan Police since 2000.

The new chief said he is honored to serve his community, and looks forward to continuing to work alongside the outstanding men and women of the Department.

