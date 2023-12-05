Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dusty Deevers’, Larry Bush’s, campaign contribution reports released before Dec. 12 special election

KWTX Election Coverage
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The last candidate contributions and expenditures reports for the Dec. 12 special election for State Senate District 32 have been released. These reports are for the period of Sept. 26 through Nov. 27, 2023.

Campaign Contributions

Dusty Deevers (R) received $43,755 in total funds and in-kind contributions for this reporting period. That means Deevers has received $90,654 in total funds and in-kind contributions for the whole election so far.

For this reporting period alone, Deevers received individual donations from KaLeigh Long, CEO and founder of Westwin Elements, the company set to bring a cobalt and nickel pilot plant to Lawton in the near future. The Republican candidate also received donations from individuals living outside of Oklahoma in states such as Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and California.

The Advance Freedom PAC is the only PAC that donated money to Deevers this reporting period, and it was a donation of $5,000.

Larry Bush (D) received a total of $87,482 in total funds and in kind contributions this reporting cycle, a large jump in donations from his other contribution reports. Bush received $37,165 in monetary contributions from individuals. Bush also received contributions from individuals living outside Oklahoma like California, Texas, and New York.

A number of Political Action Committees, or PACs, donated to Bush’s campaign this reporting cycle. A list of who they are and their contribution amount is below.

Name of PACContribution amount this reporting cycle
Citizens for Justice$1,500
IBEW PAC Voluntary Fund$3,000
Lawton Fire PAC$5,000
Oklahoma Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education$2,000
Oklahoma Public Employee Political Action Committee$5,000
Oklahoma State American Federation of Labor Congress of Industrial Organizations Cope Political Action$5,000
Realtors PAC of Oklahoma$5,000
The State Chamber PAC$2,500
United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC$2,000

The Democrats of the Oklahoma State Senate PAC also gave Bush three separate in-kind contribution donations. Those donations were used to pay for Bush’s website and campaign manager.

Campaign Expenditures

Dusty Deevers spent a total of $33,789 this reporting cycle, for a total of $57,064 for the campaign so far. For this reporting cycle, the Deevers campaign spent money on digital marketing, texting services, and other promotional services, according to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission report.

Larry Bush spent a total of $46,538 this reporting cycle, making it $48,984 spent this whole campaign thus far. Bush’s campaign mostly spent their money on mailers, campaign management, and research consulting. Per this report, Bush did not spend any money on digital marketing, according to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission report.

You can find the full report for Dusty Deevers here, and the full report on Larry Bush, here.

Important Dates

Early voting for this election begins Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Comanche County Election Board.

The official election day is Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
Parents say they were notified hours after the crash and are upset a lack of communication.
Concerned LPS parents react to morning bus crash
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
The dedication happened on the intersection of Highway 283 and Tamarack Road
Altus highway dedicated to former State Representative

Latest News

Kevin Stitt
Application opening delayed for Parental Choice Tax Credit program
KaLeigh Long, Westwin Elements, and Lawton’s uncertain future in nickel and cobalt
KaLeigh Long, Westwin Elements, and Lawton’s uncertain future in nickel and cobalt
The state question would be voted on by Oklahoma residents in 2024.
Oklahoma Farm Bureau fights against ballot measure seeking to double minimum wage
Oklahoma AG sues U.S. Health Department over lost family planning grant