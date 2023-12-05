Dusty Deevers’, Larry Bush’s, campaign contribution reports released before Dec. 12 special election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The last candidate contributions and expenditures reports for the Dec. 12 special election for State Senate District 32 have been released. These reports are for the period of Sept. 26 through Nov. 27, 2023.

Campaign Contributions

Dusty Deevers (R) received $43,755 in total funds and in-kind contributions for this reporting period. That means Deevers has received $90,654 in total funds and in-kind contributions for the whole election so far.

For this reporting period alone, Deevers received individual donations from KaLeigh Long, CEO and founder of Westwin Elements, the company set to bring a cobalt and nickel pilot plant to Lawton in the near future. The Republican candidate also received donations from individuals living outside of Oklahoma in states such as Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and California.

The Advance Freedom PAC is the only PAC that donated money to Deevers this reporting period, and it was a donation of $5,000.

Larry Bush (D) received a total of $87,482 in total funds and in kind contributions this reporting cycle, a large jump in donations from his other contribution reports. Bush received $37,165 in monetary contributions from individuals. Bush also received contributions from individuals living outside Oklahoma like California, Texas, and New York.

A number of Political Action Committees, or PACs, donated to Bush’s campaign this reporting cycle. A list of who they are and their contribution amount is below.

Name of PAC Contribution amount this reporting cycle Citizens for Justice $1,500 IBEW PAC Voluntary Fund $3,000 Lawton Fire PAC $5,000 Oklahoma Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education $2,000 Oklahoma Public Employee Political Action Committee $5,000 Oklahoma State American Federation of Labor Congress of Industrial Organizations Cope Political Action $5,000 Realtors PAC of Oklahoma $5,000 The State Chamber PAC $2,500 United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC $2,000

The Democrats of the Oklahoma State Senate PAC also gave Bush three separate in-kind contribution donations. Those donations were used to pay for Bush’s website and campaign manager.

Campaign Expenditures

Dusty Deevers spent a total of $33,789 this reporting cycle, for a total of $57,064 for the campaign so far. For this reporting cycle, the Deevers campaign spent money on digital marketing, texting services, and other promotional services, according to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission report.

Larry Bush spent a total of $46,538 this reporting cycle, making it $48,984 spent this whole campaign thus far. Bush’s campaign mostly spent their money on mailers, campaign management, and research consulting. Per this report, Bush did not spend any money on digital marketing, according to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission report.

You can find the full report for Dusty Deevers here, and the full report on Larry Bush, here.

Important Dates

Early voting for this election begins Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Comanche County Election Board.

The official election day is Dec. 12.

