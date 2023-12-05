Expert Connections
Early voting for Dec. 12 special election starts Thursday, Dec. 7

This week in Comanche County, voters will cast their ballot early for the District 32 State Senate special election.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week in Comanche County, voters will cast their ballot early for the District 32 State Senate special election.

The race is between Republican Dusty Deevers and Democrat Larry Bush.

In-person absentee voting, or “early voting”, will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, at the Comanche County Courthouse on Southwest 5th Street, in Room 206.

The special election will officially be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 12.

