Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard Monday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 135th and Lee.

There, two cars were involved in a collision, both cars suffering significant damage, and one being pushed into a nearby ditch.

Our 7News crew on the scene reported seeing multiple people being taken by ambulance for treatment.

The extent of the injuries, and what led to the crash, are not known at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

