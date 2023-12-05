Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles

Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.(23ANDME)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.

In some cases, that includes users’ ancestry reports, zip codes and birth years.

The company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said roughly 14,000 of the company’s user accounts were breached by the hackers.

23andMe is standing by that number but is also now saying hackers were able to access some 5.5 million profiles that use a feature called DNA relatives.

The feature allows users to find genetic relatives.

The company also says hackers accessed a subset of family tree information on 1.4 million DNA relatives’ profiles.

A 23andMe spokesperson did not respond to questions about who carried out the hack.

The company says it’s notifying affected customers and has taken steps to further protect customer data.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
Parents say they were notified hours after the crash and are upset a lack of communication.
Concerned LPS parents react to morning bus crash
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
The City of Altus created some uproar on social media with one of their posts, that post...
Altus Grand Marshal rescinding leads to new award

Latest News

Sanders faces up to 10 years if found guilty.
Grady Co. man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting unconscious victim
Community Conversations: Cameron University honoring Dr. King’s legacy
Community Conversations: Cameron University honoring Dr. King’s legacy
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
Officials said 3-year-old Cayden Denny died after he ran into traffic.
3-year-old killed in traffic identified, GoFundMe set up to cover funeral costs
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees