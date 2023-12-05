Lawton City Council Live Blog, Dec. 5, 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This is the live blog of Lawton City Council for the Dec. 5, 2023 meeting. All city council members except for Ward 2 member, Kelly Harris, Ward 6 member, Robert Weger, and Mayor Stan Booker were present at the start of the meeting.

You can find a pdf of the Council’s full agenda here.

There are some important items that are being discussed during this meeting including item 3 (consent agenda), 11 (consent agenda), and 19 (Business item).

3. Consider and take action awarding a contract in the current amount of $2,440,772.28 to M&T Septic & Backhoe Service, INC, for construction of the Industrial Water Main Extension Phase 1 Project PU2306. The Project extends the water line to the Southwest Industrial Park area to make way for the development of the new refinery for Westwin Elements, Inc. Attachments: Recommendation of Award v1, Bid Tab Industrial Water Main full, Contract - M&T signed

11. Per the recommendation of the Streets & Bridges Council Committee, consider approving a list of eighteen street repair candidates for milling and overlaying to be included in the “Ten Wins for the Citizens, On Target On Time” project, including any floor amendments, and take action as deemed necessary. Attachments: Priority List #3, 10 Wins Full List of 40

19. Consider adopting a resolution approving the amended and restated redevelopment agreement by and among the City of Lawton, the Lawton Economic Development Authority, the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority, and Westwin Elements, Inc., and related supporting documents, for the development of a pilot facility and the prospective development of a large-scale refinery in the west side industrial park to refine cobalt, nickel, and other critical elements; approving indebtedness of the Lawton Economic Development Authority in the principal par amount not to exceed $2,000,000.00 in obligations; waiving competitive bidding on the issuance of the notes issued in connection with obligations; and authorizing other matters relating thereto. Attachments: 65b. Council Res Approv LEDA Indebtedness-Westwin -12.1.23 clean, Resolution No. 23-18, Resolution No. 23-129

Lawton City Council started with a presentation from Arts for All. Ward 2 member, Kelly Harris, joined the meeting during this presentation.

After the presentation, the city asked if any audience members wanted to participate.

(2:50 p.m.) After a quick succession of public comments, the council passed the consent agenda unanimously, except for item 11.

