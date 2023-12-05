Many Lawton residents still unsure after second refinery town hall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Lawton and part of the Westwin Elements team held their second town hall Monday for the community. The hope was to calm concerns over the Cobalt and Nickel refinery coming to the city.

This town hall focused on the technical process of how the pilot facility is going to work.

Community members continued to share concerns over hiring preferences, environmental safety, and overall accountability. There was even a petition being passed around during the meeting.

Compared to the first, there were two major differences from the town hall with the first being Westwin’s CEO KaLeigh Long was in attendance to answer questions.

“I didn’t have to be overseas hunting for Nickel, and in the future, definitely this will be a priority for me to be here and others on our team,” Long said.

The second difference was the way questions were submitted. This time questions were emailed in beforehand with a brief period at the end for a moderator to read questions written by the audience.

However, after the town hall ended many people who didn’t want to go on camera told 7News none of the questions they asked received a respone.

Mayor Pro Tempore Randy Warren said he hears the communities concerns.

“Some of them are very valid,” said Warren. “I think they’re being addressed in the townhalls. I think we plan to have more town halls. I think as we get the word out about the safety measures that are in place. There’s an inherent danger within a lot of different industries.”

The Westwin team spoke about those safety measures based off of the inquiries sent in beforehand. Different aspects included exposure limits, building codes and staff training.

CEO Long said she thought the format of this town hall was very productive. However, if the community still has questions that weren’t answered they can email them to inquiries@westwinelements.com.

“We will try to answer as many of the them as we can, and email direct responses to those questions,” stated Long. “And then obviously if we get one question asked repeatedly that would be added to our FAQ section on our website.”

Long added they hope to make these town halls a monthly occurrence in addition to other community events.

