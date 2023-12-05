Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Marlow man facing felony charge, 23 years, after alleged attempted Duncan break-in

In Stephens County, a man is accused of attempted burglary for allegedly trying to break into a Duncan home.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In Stephens County, a man is accused of attempted burglary for allegedly trying to break into a Duncan home.

37-year-old Brandon Vicks of Marlow faces a felony count of attempted 1st degree burglary, and malicious injury to property.

Court documents allege that on Sunday, Dec. 3, he tried breaking down a woman’s door, and broke her window. Investigators said Vicks did it to get tools out of the house that he said was his, according to court documents.

If convicted on both charges, he could serve the next 23 years in prison. He’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
Parents say they were notified hours after the crash and are upset a lack of communication.
Concerned LPS parents react to morning bus crash
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
The City of Altus created some uproar on social media with one of their posts, that post...
Altus Grand Marshal rescinding leads to new award

Latest News

New Hope Baptist Church West extends 43 years of handing Christmas bags to elderly
New Hope Baptist Church West extends 43 years of handing Christmas bags to elderly
The “Life’s Hope” group carried out its second day of spreading Christmas cheer to students in...
Non-profits spread kindness to Empire Public Schools
Early voting for Dec. 12 special election starts Thursday, Dec. 7
Chief Attaway with Judge Enos - swearing in ceremony
Duncan’s new police chief officially sworn in
Parks Jones Realty Real Estate Market Numbers - December 5
Parks Jones Realty: Average asking price sees another increase