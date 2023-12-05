Marlow man facing felony charge, 23 years, after alleged attempted Duncan break-in

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In Stephens County, a man is accused of attempted burglary for allegedly trying to break into a Duncan home.

37-year-old Brandon Vicks of Marlow faces a felony count of attempted 1st degree burglary, and malicious injury to property.

Court documents allege that on Sunday, Dec. 3, he tried breaking down a woman’s door, and broke her window. Investigators said Vicks did it to get tools out of the house that he said was his, according to court documents.

If convicted on both charges, he could serve the next 23 years in prison. He’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.

