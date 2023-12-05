Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By TMX staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s is launching a new spin-off restaurant in Illinois named after a little-known McDonald’s character.

CosMc’s is launching in Bolingbrook and is named after a character that’s an alien.

The restaurant’s menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.

Photos of the drive-thru menu show several drink categories like iced teas and lemonades, cold brews and coffees, slushes and Frappes, as well as hot chocolates.

The menu shows food items like all-day breakfast sandwiches and snacks like soft pretzel bites and cookies.

The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of...
The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

McDonald’s CEO briefly spoke about the concept in an earnings call over the summer.

In the call, he said the restaurant is “a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality.”

Further details about CosMc’s are expected during the company’s investor day conference later this week.

McDonald’s also said it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
Parents say they were notified hours after the crash and are upset a lack of communication.
Concerned LPS parents react to morning bus crash
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
The City of Altus created some uproar on social media with one of their posts, that post...
Altus Grand Marshal rescinding leads to new award

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,...
How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
The remaining holds on four-star nominations by Tuberville will impact 'key senior leadership...
The Pentagon comments on holds of military nominations
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say