Mild temperatures this Tuesday afternoon | 12/5AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Believe it or not, a weak cold front is moving through Texoma as we speak. There are very light north winds associated with this front and cold air should stay east of us resulting in mild conditions for this Tuesday. Temperatures now are in the 30s for many with a few isolated upper 20s. By the afternoon we’ll see highs rise into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. North to northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures dropping below freezing by daybreak Wednesday.

High pressures settles in bringing a return to breezy south winds tomorrow. Winds sustained at 10 to 15mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. High temperatures will warm into the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Although expect more clouds for locations south of the Red River.

Higher sustained winds and gusts are expected by Thursday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies early on with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s. Those winds will be sustained out of the south at 10 to 20mph with gusts ranging from 30-40mph. Don’t forget-- happening this Thursday is our annual “Share Your Christmas” event! 7NEWS is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army as well as the Lawton Food Bank. We’ll be taking donations from 7am-7pm at the Walmart’s on Sheridan Road, Quanah Parker as well as the Neighborhood Market on 38th and Lee!

By Friday we’ll see mostly cloudy skies along with our next cold front starting to move in. The frontal passage won’t move in until late in the night. During the day expect more clouds than sun with high temperatures staying in the mid 70s. Keep in mind, the average for early December is 57 degrees so temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above average. In the event some clouds move out or be minimal, it’s a possibility that some locations could tie or break its daily record.

As the cold front advances south winds will start to shift to the northwest. All Saturday long expect northwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures dropping into the low 50s as cold air moves in overhead. Sunday will see the mid 50s for highs under partly cloudy skies. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Both days will have cold starts. Upper 30s on Saturday morning, upper 20s on Sunday morning.

Precipitation chances look to be lacking for locations west of I-35 and south of I-40 (aka our viewing area). Looking at new weather data from this morning, showing very low moisture overhead, I’ve opted to dropped PoPs for Saturday.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

