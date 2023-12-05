Expert Connections
Monday with the Mayor: Altus Mayor Garrison discusses construction projects, city council, more

On this edition of Monday with the Mayor, Altus Mayor Robert Garrison joined 7News to discuss current happenings.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
During the interview, Garrison discussed new construction projects coming up for the city, fire hydrant work in the city, a city council election and other events happening in the City of Altus.

The Altus City Council has a position opening up for Ward 4. The filing period will be open soon and will only last for three days, so be on the lookout for an announcement. You also must be a resident of Ward 4 to run. There is no pay for those working on the City Council.

This weekend (Dec. 8 through 10) there will be a “Great Santa” 5K and Fun Run hosted by the Altus Track Booster Club. The event will take place on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Altus City Park. To sign up, you can get a form by emailing rgarrison@altusps.com

To learn more, you can visit the Facebook page here.

For anymore information, you can watch the interview above!

