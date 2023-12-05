Museum of the Western Prairie hosts 9th Annual Holiday Market in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight in Altus, Dec. 5, The Museum of the Western Prairie is hosting the ninth Annual Holiday Market.

Local Artists are showing off their paintings, jewelry, woodworking and more. if you’re not in the mood to shop, you can still go tour the museum.

The event is free for everyone and is located at 1100 Memorial Drive. For more information you can call 580-482-1044.

