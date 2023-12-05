New Hope Baptist Church West extends 43 years of handing Christmas bags to elderly

STEPHENS Co., Okla. (KSWO) - For the past 43 years New Hope Baptist Church West has been handing out Christmas bags to the elderly of Stephens County, and this year is no different.

Randy Southerland said he started this project to bring some cheer to their hearts. Today, he and the members of New Hope came together to bag up 1,100 sacks with things like candy, snacks, and more. All of it is funded by contributions by the church.

Southerland said he started it all in the spirit of Christmas.

“As I visited many of the elderly in the various facilities and nursing homes,” Southerland said. “I realized this was a great thing to do in order to bring some happiness, joy, and cheer to their lives especially during the holidays and Christmas season.”

Southerland said the bags will go to nursing homes, seniors considered homebound, and assisted living centers across the county. He added that around 300 members of New Hope came together to make today a possibility.

