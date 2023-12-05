Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

New Hope Baptist Church West extends 43 years of handing Christmas bags to elderly

For the past 43 years New Hope Baptist Church West has been handing out Christmas bags to the elderly of Stephens County, and this year is no different.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Phobe Florian and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS Co., Okla. (KSWO) - For the past 43 years New Hope Baptist Church West has been handing out Christmas bags to the elderly of Stephens County, and this year is no different.

Randy Southerland said he started this project to bring some cheer to their hearts. Today, he and the members of New Hope came together to bag up 1,100 sacks with things like candy, snacks, and more. All of it is funded by contributions by the church.

Southerland said he started it all in the spirit of Christmas.

“As I visited many of the elderly in the various facilities and nursing homes,” Southerland said. “I realized this was a great thing to do in order to bring some happiness, joy, and cheer to their lives especially during the holidays and Christmas season.”

Southerland said the bags will go to nursing homes, seniors considered homebound, and assisted living centers across the county. He added that around 300 members of New Hope came together to make today a possibility.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
Parents say they were notified hours after the crash and are upset a lack of communication.
Concerned LPS parents react to morning bus crash
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
The City of Altus created some uproar on social media with one of their posts, that post...
Altus Grand Marshal rescinding leads to new award

Latest News

The “Life’s Hope” group carried out its second day of spreading Christmas cheer to students in...
Non-profits spread kindness to Empire Public Schools
Museum of the Western Prairie hosts 9th Annual Holiday Market in Altus
Museum of the Western Prairie hosts 9th Annual Holiday Market in Altus
The KSWO 7News team was on hand Monday to help wrap gifts during Fort Sill’s Toys for Kids drive.
7News team on hand to help wrap gifts for Fort Sill Toys for Kids
Fort Sill’s ‘Toys for Kids’ program opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
Fort Sill’s ‘Toys for Kids’ program opens with ribbon cutting ceremony