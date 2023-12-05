Non-profits spread kindness to Empire Public Schools

EMPIRE, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Life’s Hope” group carried out its second day of spreading Christmas cheer to students in Southwest Oklahoma.

The group was at Empire Public Schools Tuesday giving students two gifts, one for themselves and one for them to give to someone else.

They partnered with the “4 Good Community” organization out of Kentucky to deliver the gifts, which were available for students from Pre-K all through to high school.

This is the second school district they’ve visited after bringing gifts to students at Bray-Doyle Public Schools on Monday, Dec. 4.

