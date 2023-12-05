Parks Jones Realty: Average asking price sees another increase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three more active residential properties are for sale this week, up from mid-November and the average asking price has increased according to Parks Jones Realtors.

The average asking price is now nearly $217,000 and those homes have been on the market for an average of 74 days.

The median day on the market currently is 16 with half selling in as many days.

The average sold price for homes is up more than $11,000, with the average home prices going for over $183,000 with sellers receiving an average of 98.6% of their asking price.

The average rate on 30-year mortgages dropped to 7.41% this week, down from 7.55% last week, according to Bankrate’s weekly national survey of large lenders.

