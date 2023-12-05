Expert Connections
Trail of Cheer brings Christmas spirit to Lawton

Trail of Cheer brings Christmas to Lawton
By Anthony Winn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trail of Cheer is a family friendly night out, that is themed for Christmas.

Trail of Cheer is patterned after the Trail of Fear, which is held at the same location in October.

“It was originally called Christmas at the Trail. One of my friends was like why not call it Trail of Cheer,” says owner Bob Wright. “So the name stuck. It’s actually kind of a cool way to play on our Halloween, but there’s nothing scary on the Trail of cheer,” Wright said.

There is something for everyone including an interactive play titled ‘The Magic of Christmas.’

“Members of the audience get to help solve the problem to save Christmas,” said Wright. ”We’ve also got Scrooge, where he is your tour guide through his night of enchantment. We’ve also got our escape room adventures, where you get to go through four escape rooms to see if you can solve your way and make it out of the escape rooms in time.”

One of the actors says what they look forward to the most is the delight on the kids’ faces.

“I enjoy entertaining people. I enjoy watching people smile. I enjoy seeing families come together,” Angel Velazquez said. “The most rewarding experience I get is seeing have a good time with their friends and families.”

The owner also says that he loves to see the kids so excited to see Santa.

“You see kids come in and they see Santa Clause and they still believe,” Wright said. “That hits you.”

If you are interested in attending Trail of Cheer. Head over to trailofcheer.com where you will find tickets. Trail of cheer is only on Fridays and Saturdays. The last day is December 16th. The park is open from 6-9 p.m.

