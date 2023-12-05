Warming trend through Thursday; next storm system this weekend | 12/3 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello Texoma! Hope everyone is having a good start to the workweek. A cool front rolls in around midnight turning our winds from the south to the north for a time Tuesday. It will not effect us temperature wise. You will just notice the wind shift. A warming trend begins Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 60′s and sunny skies. In fact, it will be difficult to find any clouds Tuesday with dry air in place.

High pressure takes over for a couple of days Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will have plenty of sunshine and above average temps. Thursday will be the warmest with highs in the mid 70′s. Seems like a nice day right? There is a catch. Thursday will be breezy to windy at times with a sustained south wind at 10-20mph gusting to 35. Prepare for the winds if your going to be outside Thursday. Also, come on out to Share Your Christmas Thursday. KSWO staff will be out from 7am to 7pm Thursday at all Walmart locations in Lawton.

Another storm system affects us by the weekend bringing a rain chance along with colder temps!

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

