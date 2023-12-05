Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warming trend through Thursday; next storm system this weekend | 12/3 PM

Warming trend through Thursday; next storm system this weekend | 12/3 PM
Warming trend through Thursday; next storm system this weekend | 12/3 PM
By Barrett Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello Texoma! Hope everyone is having a good start to the workweek. A cool front rolls in around midnight turning our winds from the south to the north for a time Tuesday. It will not effect us temperature wise. You will just notice the wind shift. A warming trend begins Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 60′s and sunny skies. In fact, it will be difficult to find any clouds Tuesday with dry air in place.

High pressure takes over for a couple of days Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will have plenty of sunshine and above average temps. Thursday will be the warmest with highs in the mid 70′s. Seems like a nice day right? There is a catch. Thursday will be breezy to windy at times with a sustained south wind at 10-20mph gusting to 35. Prepare for the winds if your going to be outside Thursday. Also, come on out to Share Your Christmas Thursday. KSWO staff will be out from 7am to 7pm Thursday at all Walmart locations in Lawton.

Another storm system affects us by the weekend bringing a rain chance along with colder temps!

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Lawton man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges
Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka
Westwin Elements holds town hall for Lawton community to share concerns.
Refinery recap: Lawton community prepares for second Westwin town hall

Latest News

A strong ridge of high pressure sets up to our west resulting in no rain, south winds and warm...
Cooler temperatures today, mid 70s for highs by Thursday | 12/4AM
Pleasant temperatures for the start of the work week
Pleasant temperatures for the start of the work week | 12/3 PM
Walking on sunshine for this week's forecast!
Despite a cold front tonight, above average temperatures and lots of sun is in the forecast | 12/03 AM
Above average temperatures will return this upcoming week
Above average temperatures will return this upcoming week | 12/2 PM